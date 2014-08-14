Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) Faced Panel
Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) Faced Panel offers a contemporary look, in laminated timber glued from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood.
Overview
The Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) Faced Panel is made from 3-6mm thick SVL laminated onto Eco-Core White Birch Multiply or Triple Core Poplar Blockboard. Solid Veneer Lumber is a contemporary look in laminated timber glued from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood, approximately 3.0mm thick per lamination, using resorcinol and polyurethane glues.
Used as a cladding material, the Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel is supplied raw, sanded to grit 60
- Panels are custom made and supplied in full sheets
- Available in European Beech and European Pine
- Able to be supplied laminated on two sides or on one side depending on the requirement
- Rated E0 for formaldehyde emission
The manufacture of the material makes the thinly sliced SVL stable, as there is less chance of bowing or moving. The advantage of using this product in some applications is that it can be supplied in overall thinner, but wider panels.
Available on both White Birch Multiply and Triple Core Poplar Blockboard, the Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel is offered in a range of sizes:
- 2500mm x 1250mm x 25, 28, 34mm single sided or 2500mm x 1250mm x 14, 20, 26, 32, 38mm double sided laminated on White Birch Multiply long grain
- 2780mm x 910mm or 2780mm x 1220mm x 44, 46, 48, 52 and 58mm thick laminated on Poplar Blockboard long grain
The Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel laminated on White Birch Multiply is suitable for:
- Wall panelling
- Ceiling cladding
- Bedroom and office doors
- Cabinetry
- Table tops
- Furniture and joinery work
- Stair treads
- Flooring
The Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel laminated on Triple Core Poplar Blockboard is suitable for:
- Large window and door frames
- Dividers and partitioning
- Bedroom and office doors
- Sliding doors
- Cabinetry
- Table and bench tops
- Furniture and joinery work
When laminated on Eco-Core® Poplar Blockboard it provides oversize panels suitable for use as doors where light weight is imperative such as for sliding doors.
