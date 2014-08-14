The Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) Faced Panel is made from 3-6mm thick SVL laminated onto Eco-Core White Birch Multiply or Triple Core Poplar Blockboard. Solid Veneer Lumber is a contemporary look in laminated timber glued from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood, approximately 3.0mm thick per lamination, using resorcinol and polyurethane glues.

Used as a cladding material, the Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel is supplied raw, sanded to grit 60

Panels are custom made and supplied in full sheets

Available in European Beech and European Pine

Able to be supplied laminated on two sides or on one side depending on the requirement

Rated E0 for formaldehyde emission

The manufacture of the material makes the thinly sliced SVL stable, as there is less chance of bowing or moving. The advantage of using this product in some applications is that it can be supplied in overall thinner, but wider panels.

Available on both White Birch Multiply and Triple Core Poplar Blockboard, the Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel is offered in a range of sizes:

2500mm x 1250mm x 25, 28, 34mm single sided or 2500mm x 1250mm x 14, 20, 26, 32, 38mm double sided laminated on White Birch Multiply long grain

2780mm x 910mm or 2780mm x 1220mm x 44, 46, 48, 52 and 58mm thick laminated on Poplar Blockboard long grain

The Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel laminated on White Birch Multiply is suitable for:

Wall panelling

Ceiling cladding

Bedroom and office doors

Cabinetry

Table tops

Furniture and joinery work

Stair treads

Flooring

The Eco-Core® SVL Faced Panel laminated on Triple Core Poplar Blockboard is suitable for:

Large window and door frames

Dividers and partitioning

Bedroom and office doors

Sliding doors

Cabinetry

Table and bench tops

Furniture and joinery work

When laminated on Eco-Core® Poplar Blockboard it provides oversize panels suitable for use as doors where light weight is imperative such as for sliding doors.