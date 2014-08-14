​Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer offers a real stone veneer material

Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer is a natural stone surface obtained from quarries around the world. The Natural Stone-Veneer is a range of light, flexible and ultra-thin sheets of natural slate and quartzite that are split from real slate from various geographical locations.

Sourced from natural aggregates, Eco-Core Natural Stone Veneer is supplied in varying, vibrant and interchanging colours

Offers an all-natural real stone veneer material

Each leaf is unique, with no duplication in the range

Rough split surface gives a three-dimensional appearance

Quick and easy assembly of material

Lightweight and flexible

Impermeable to water

The slate is split into very thin layers while applying a glass fibre reinforced polyester resin (GRP) for a strong bond producing the backing for the Stone-Veneer® sheets. Due to the high degree of adhesion accomplished between the slate and the GRP, the product becomes stable with a degree of flexibility.

Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer is easily cut and trimmed with common carpenter and home-owner tools, making it ideal for a range of uses and applications

Commercial fit-outs

Residential fit-outs

Wall covering

Ceiling panels

Flooring and joinery

Furniture

Outdoor kitchens

External facades

The entire Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer range is formaldehyde-free and available in a range of natural colours and dimensions