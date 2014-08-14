​Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer offers a real stone veneer material

Logo
Last Updated on 14 Aug 2014

Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer is a range of light, flexible and ultra-thin sheets of natural slate & quartzite sourced from various geographical locations

Overview
Description

Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer is a natural stone surface obtained from quarries around the world. The Natural Stone-Veneer is a range of light, flexible and ultra-thin sheets of natural slate and quartzite that are split from real slate from various geographical locations.

Sourced from natural aggregates, Eco-Core Natural Stone Veneer is supplied in varying, vibrant and interchanging colours

  • Offers an all-natural real stone veneer material
  • Each leaf is unique, with no duplication in the range
  • Rough split surface gives a three-dimensional appearance
  • Quick and easy assembly of material
  • Lightweight and flexible
  • Impermeable to water

The slate is split into very thin layers while applying a glass fibre reinforced polyester resin (GRP) for a strong bond producing the backing for the Stone-Veneer® sheets. Due to the high degree of adhesion accomplished between the slate and the GRP, the product becomes stable with a degree of flexibility.

Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer is easily cut and trimmed with common carpenter and home-owner tools, making it ideal for a range of uses and applications

  • Commercial fit-outs
  • Residential fit-outs
  • Wall covering
  • Ceiling panels
  • Flooring and joinery
  • Furniture
  • Outdoor kitchens
  • External facades

The entire Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer range is formaldehyde-free and available in a range of natural colours and dimensions

  • Cosmic Grey
  • Dolomite
  • Granito Nero
  • Green Steel
  • Kashmir Grey
  • Magma
  • Moon Slate
  • Paradiso
  • Parchment
  • Pumice
  • Red Earth
  • Rosetta
  • Storm
  • Available in sizes: 1220x610mm, 2100x1050mm and 2800x1250mm
