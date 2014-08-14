Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer offers a real stone veneer material
Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer is a range of light, flexible and ultra-thin sheets of natural slate & quartzite sourced from various geographical locations
Overview
Eco-Core® Natural Stone-Veneer is a natural stone surface obtained from quarries around the world. The Natural Stone-Veneer is a range of light, flexible and ultra-thin sheets of natural slate and quartzite that are split from real slate from various geographical locations.
Sourced from natural aggregates, Eco-Core Natural Stone Veneer is supplied in varying, vibrant and interchanging colours
- Offers an all-natural real stone veneer material
- Each leaf is unique, with no duplication in the range
- Rough split surface gives a three-dimensional appearance
- Quick and easy assembly of material
- Lightweight and flexible
- Impermeable to water
The slate is split into very thin layers while applying a glass fibre reinforced polyester resin (GRP) for a strong bond producing the backing for the Stone-Veneer® sheets. Due to the high degree of adhesion accomplished between the slate and the GRP, the product becomes stable with a degree of flexibility.
Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer is easily cut and trimmed with common carpenter and home-owner tools, making it ideal for a range of uses and applications
- Commercial fit-outs
- Residential fit-outs
- Wall covering
- Ceiling panels
- Flooring and joinery
- Furniture
- Outdoor kitchens
- External facades
The entire Eco-Core Natural Stone-Veneer range is formaldehyde-free and available in a range of natural colours and dimensions
- Cosmic Grey
- Dolomite
- Granito Nero
- Green Steel
- Kashmir Grey
- Magma
- Moon Slate
- Paradiso
- Parchment
- Pumice
- Red Earth
- Rosetta
- Storm
- Available in sizes: 1220x610mm, 2100x1050mm and 2800x1250mm
