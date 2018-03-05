Logo
Easycraft Expression Black series
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2018

Easycraft’s new Expression Black series offers a range of decorative finishes which provide the latest in contemporary styling, offering stunning and versatile aesthetics to enhance any space.

Overview
Description

With a proud history of being an innovator of modern interior design, Easycraft have developed a new range of decorative finishes which provide the latest in contemporary styling, offering stunning and versatile aesthetics for any project.

The Expression Black series features unique, grooved patterns as a decorative wall panelling to provide designers new opportunities in commercial and residential projects.

All patterns are available in a range of veneers or pre-primed boards making it easy to find the right style and finish to fit your grand design.

The Expression Blacks Series slots seamlessly into a variety of spaces; from restaurants to office interiors, commercial foyers to residential projects, making it easy to create the perfect atmosphere and design feature.

Ensure you are an innovator of design and explore our full range to discover how the Expression Blacks Series can enhance your next project.

Our website Expression Selector allows you to view all available designs, providing a simplistic platform to find your favourite style.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Architect Brochure

2.61 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expressions Brochure 2018

3.79 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expression Series Product Sheet

671.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fire Rates Interior Product Sheet

46.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue 2020

6.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWynnum West, QLD

140 North Road

07 3906 7200
Postal AddressTingalpa DC, QLD

P.O. Box 3496

07 3906 7200
