Easy-to-install DIY indoor shutters

Deciding between blinds and shutters? When it comes to making a stylish investment in your home, you can’t go wrong with modern shutters. These durable fixtures will not only offer year-round light and privacy control, but they'll also add value. At Half Price Blinds online, you have the choice of two types of window shutters: timber shutters and aluminium shutters.

Aluminium shutters are a timeless choice, made from sturdy and water-resistant aluminium to ensure the shutter will stand the test of time. On the other hand, our timber shutters made from natural basswood provide a stylish alternative. If you're fitting out any wet areas of the home with shutters, we strongly recommend aluminium shutter blinds.

Plantation shutters can also be used to create a sheltered alfresco area. With outdoor shutters installed, they can easily be opened or closed to let in varying amounts of light and fresh air, creating a comfortable space for relaxing and entertaining.