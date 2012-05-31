Easy to Install Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD
Last Updated on 31 May 2012
The Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD will make the task of installing decking faster and simpler.
Overview
Description
Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD provides innovative decking system tools that will save you hours of hard labor.
Perfectly spaced decking boards
The Lock In Deck Spacers clip in easily onto joists under the boards during installation, ensuring precise spacing and locking. This approach also straightens any bent boards for the perfect finish. Other features include:
Enjoy your deck instead of fixing it all the time
With the precise spacing between your board s to allow for proper drainage and ventilation,minimal maintenance is required so you can spend more time simply enjoying your outdoor area. Other benefits include:
The Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD are the ideal decking solution for your home or commercial premises. They are easy to install, require little maintenance and meets all decking warranty requirements for decking board spacing.
Perfectly spaced decking boards
The Lock In Deck Spacers clip in easily onto joists under the boards during installation, ensuring precise spacing and locking. This approach also straightens any bent boards for the perfect finish. Other features include:
- Easy clip in and stay in place joists
- Protect your decking boards and joists
- Can be used in both timber and composite decking
- Lock In Spacers allow more than one decking board to be laid at the same time by clamping three of four boards together
Enjoy your deck instead of fixing it all the time
With the precise spacing between your board s to allow for proper drainage and ventilation,minimal maintenance is required so you can spend more time simply enjoying your outdoor area. Other benefits include:
- Lock In Deck Spacers help guide rain and debris away, prolonging the life of your deck
- Lock In Deck Spacers are invisible when installed
- Easy to clean-wet or dry
- Made with UV-resistant material-to extend the life of your deck
- Enable highly precise spacing of 4mm
The Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD are the ideal decking solution for your home or commercial premises. They are easy to install, require little maintenance and meets all decking warranty requirements for decking board spacing.