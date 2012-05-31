Easy to Install Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD

Perfectly spaced decking boards

Easy clip in and stay in place joists

Protect your decking boards and joists

Can be used in both timber and composite decking

Lock In Spacers allow more than one decking board to be laid at the same time by clamping three of four boards together

Enjoy your deck instead of fixing it all the time

Lock In Deck Spacers help guide rain and debris away, prolonging the life of your deck

Lock In Deck Spacers are invisible when installed

Easy to clean-wet or dry

Made with UV-resistant material-to extend the life of your deck

Enable highly precise spacing of 4mm

Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD provides innovative decking system tools that will save you hours of hard labor.The Lock In Deck Spacers clip in easily onto joists under the boards during installation, ensuring precise spacing and locking. This approach also straightens any bent boards for the perfect finish. Other features include:With the precise spacing between your board s to allow for proper drainage and ventilation,minimal maintenance is required so you can spend more time simply enjoying your outdoor area. Other benefits include:The Lock In Deck Spacers from Decklock LTD are the ideal decking solution for your home or commercial premises. They are easy to install, require little maintenance and meets all decking warranty requirements for decking board spacing.