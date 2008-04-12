Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Online Lighting
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Indoor lighting at wholesale prices
Indoor lighting at wholesale prices

Easy to Install Interior Lights from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Extensive range of indoor lighting and lighting products to stylishly and effectively light up any domestic or commercial indoor space

Overview
Description
Online Lighting have a comprehensive range of indoor lighting products, from simple to decorative lighting and everything in between.

Interior lights for home, retail shops and commercial buildings
  • Be confident in knowing that lighting suppliers are chosen based on product quality, availability, price and the quality of service provided
  • View the entire product range online
  • Order products via the online shop at your own convenience
  • Products are delivered to your door throughout Australia and worldwide
Choose from a huge range of attractive, energy efficient, long-lasting and easy to install indoor lighting products
Online Lighting distributes interior lighting products made from a variety of quality materials including:
  • Aluminium
  • Bronze
  • Galvanised steel
  • Impact resistant glass
  • Stainless steel
Online Lighting gives customers the added convenience of shopping online from their home or business.
Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap