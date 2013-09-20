Earthmoving Equipment Hire
Coates Hire's range of earthmoving equipment helps you shift, dig, cover and mould to your requirements. Our fleet comes with a range of attachments to suit individual applications and our maintenance services team are on-call to help with your all your project site needs.
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Backhoe & Attachments
- Excavator & Attachments
- Mini Excavator & Attachments
- Motor Graders
- Off Road Dump Trucks
- Road Building - Bitumen Equipment
- Skid Steer Loaders & Attachments
- Tractors & Attachments
- Water Carts & Wheel Loaders
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability