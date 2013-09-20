Earthmoving Equipment Hire

Logo
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2013

Coates Hire's range of earthmoving equipment helps you shift, dig, cover and mould to your requirements. Our fleet comes with a range of attachments to suit individual applica

Overview
Description
Coates Hire's range of earthmoving equipment helps you shift, dig, cover and mould to your requirements. Our fleet comes with a range of attachments to suit individual applications and our maintenance services team are on-call to help with your all your project site needs.
  • Backhoe & Attachments
  • Excavator & Attachments
  • Mini Excavator & Attachments
  • Motor Graders
  • Off Road Dump Trucks
  • Road Building - Bitumen Equipment
  • Skid Steer Loaders & Attachments
  • Tractors & Attachments
  • Water Carts & Wheel Loaders
The Coates Hire Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
  • Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
  • Average fleet age less than 5 years
  • Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
  • Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
  • Civil Engineering
  • Residential & Non Residential Construction
  • Mining & Resources
  • Industrial Services & Maintenance
  • Events
  • Oil & Gas
  • Government
  • Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
  • AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
  • OHSAS 18001 – OHS
  • ISO 14001 Environment
  • ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
  • Branch Network
  • Equipment Range & Availability
  • Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
  • Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
  • Product Expertise
  • Market Expertise
  • Project Site Facilities
  • Industrial Shutdowns
  • Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
  • Term Hire – Investment Capability

Contact
Display AddressACT

13 15 52
