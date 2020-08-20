Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Sherwin Williams Logo
Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ENVIROLASTIC® 940 LV 800 direct-to-metal polyaspartic urethane finish
ENVIROLASTIC® 940 LV 800 direct-to-metal polyaspartic urethane finish

ENVIROLASTIC® 940 LV 800 direct-to-metal polyaspartic urethane finish

Last Updated on 20 Aug 2020

EnviroLastic 940 LV is a high build, direct-to-metal coating that can be applied at temperatures as low as 5°Celsius. The advanced chemistry of this polyaspartic urethane produces accelerated throughput by offering one hour dry-to-handle times.

Overview
Description

EnviroLastic® 940 LV Direct-To-Metal Polyaspartic Urethane Finish

EnviroLastic 940 LV is a high build, direct-to-metal coating that can be applied at temperatures as low as 5°Celsius. The advanced chemistry of this polyaspartic urethane produces accelerated throughput by offering one hour dry-to-handle times.

The high build property provides single coat application with the performance of most two coat epoxy/urethane systems. More importantly, it produces a smooth and low gloss finish, ideal for exposed architectural steel design work. Envirolastic 940 LV is an all-in-one finish product, which promises aesthetics, durability as well as improves budget and project schedule.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

212.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

302.16 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Level 3, 2 Burbank Place Norwest Business Park

0409 366 001
Display AddressFootscray, VIC

2-44 Graingers Road

0409 366 001
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap