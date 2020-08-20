EnviroLastic® 940 LV Direct-To-Metal Polyaspartic Urethane Finish

EnviroLastic 940 LV is a high build, direct-to-metal coating that can be applied at temperatures as low as 5°Celsius. The advanced chemistry of this polyaspartic urethane produces accelerated throughput by offering one hour dry-to-handle times.

The high build property provides single coat application with the performance of most two coat epoxy/urethane systems. More importantly, it produces a smooth and low gloss finish, ideal for exposed architectural steel design work. Envirolastic 940 LV is an all-in-one finish product, which promises aesthetics, durability as well as improves budget and project schedule.