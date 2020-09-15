EGGER Flammex
Last Updated on 15 Sep 2020
Overview
Schools, hospitals, hotels, shops, and other public institutions have higher building code requirements for fire protection. Flammex panels achieve Group 1 Fire Rating and are highly functional without limiting design flexibility. Maximise design with limited joining thanks to the EGGER sheet size of 2800 x 2070 x 18mm.
These panels are designed so they do not create droplets while burning and have low smoke emission. The emission behaviour is the same as with natural wood. Perfectly match other EGGER joinery or create a contrasting element with Flammex, the perfect Group 1 Fire Rating solution for commercial projects.
Features and benefits:
- Achieves Group 1 fire rating in Australia
- Environmentally friendly and recyclable
- Antibacterial surface property in accordance with ISO 22196
- Cost competitive option compared to other available Group 1 options
- Approved paint or joining systems for edge details still achieve Group 1
- Available in the coordinated set of matching EGGER decors
Applications:
- Wall cladding
- Ceiling lining
- Grid system ceiling tiles
- Furniture
- Anywhere Group 1 fire rating is required