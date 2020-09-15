EGGER Flammex

Schools, hospitals, hotels, shops, and other public institutions have higher building code requirements for fire protection. Flammex panels achieve Group 1 Fire Rating and are highly functional without limiting design flexibility. Maximise design with limited joining thanks to the EGGER sheet size of 2800 x 2070 x 18mm.

These panels are designed so they do not create droplets while burning and have low smoke emission. The emission behaviour is the same as with natural wood. Perfectly match other EGGER joinery or create a contrasting element with Flammex, the perfect Group 1 Fire Rating solution for commercial projects.

Features and benefits:

Achieves Group 1 fire rating in Australia

Environmentally friendly and recyclable

Antibacterial surface property in accordance with ISO 22196

Cost competitive option compared to other available Group 1 options

Approved paint or joining systems for edge details still achieve Group 1

Available in the coordinated set of matching EGGER decors



Applications: