ECOBLEND – Supporting a Greener Future

Overview
The Ecoblend range of cements consists of environmentally friendly ‘cement blends’ that are specifically formulated to reduce the environmental impacts of cementitious binders used in concrete and stabilisation products. Ecoblend uses supplementary cements such as Slag and Fly ash to ensure a significantly lower product life cycle impact and provides the option of using a binder with significantly less material input, energy input and emission output. A very low embodied energy material can be created.
Ecoblend is a superior cementitious product, offering increased durability or longer life, particularly in adverse environments (salt water, sulphate, environments etc.), meaning that the concrete will last longer whilst further reducing its environmental impact.
Ecoblend cements perform significantly better than Ordinary Portland Cement’s (OPC) in all of these Life Cycle Analysis categories:
- Resource depletion – Ecoblend reduces demand for OPC, a product derived from our inherent natural resources.
- Energy use – Ecoblend reduces the demand requirements for the burning of fossil fuels used in the energy intensive cement clinker production.
- Greenhouse emissions – Ecoblend use will displace CO2 emissions. Displacement of approximately 700kg of CO2 for each tonne of slag used as an OPC replacement is achieved.
- Waste generation – Ecoblend uses an industrial by product as its major blended component; Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GBF Slag) a by product of steel production which creates a diversion from land fill for this GBF slag.
