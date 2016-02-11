ECOBLEND – Supporting a Greener Future

The Ecoblend range of cements consists of environmentally friendly ‘cement blends’ that are specifically formulated to reduce the environmental impacts of cementitious binders used in concrete and stabilisation products. Ecoblend uses supplementary cements such as Slag and Fly ash to ensure a significantly lower product life cycle impact and provides the option of using a binder with significantly less material input, energy input and emission output. A very low embodied energy material can be created.

Ecoblend is a superior cementitious product, offering increased durability or longer life, particularly in adverse environments (salt water, sulphate, environments etc.), meaning that the concrete will last longer whilst further reducing its environmental impact.

Ecoblend cements perform significantly better than Ordinary Portland Cement’s (OPC) in all of these Life Cycle Analysis categories: