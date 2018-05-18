Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer: For the hotel and leisure industry
Overview
Description
A new kind of hair care experience, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, is the hair dryer re-thought. Intelligent heat control, a balanced design, acoustic motor tuning and Air Multiplier™ technology all combine to solve the problems with existing hair dryers.
Features & Benefits:
- Lightweight and balanced: The motor is housed in the handle, unlike all other hair dryers. This can reduce strain on the wrist.
- Fast drying: The Dyson digital motor V9 creates a controlled, high-velocity airflow for fast hair drying.
- Intelligent heat control for natural shine: Thermistor technology measures the air temperature 20 times per second and optimises heat output, never going above 100˚ to help protect hairs natural gloss and shine.
- Precision speed and heat settings: Choose between three speed settings for airflow and four different heat settings for maximum control and styling.
- Acoustically tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency of sound and is encased in a vibration reduction system.
- Convenient magnetic attachments: The only hair dryer with magnetic attachments for easy fitting and rotation. Heat Shield technology keeps the surfaces of the attachments cool.
- 2 year warranty: Each Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with a parts and labour guarantee for two years.