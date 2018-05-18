Logo
Dyson: Technology for business
Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer: For the hotel and leisure industry
Last Updated on 18 May 2018

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer. A new kind of hair care experience, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, is the hair dryer re-thought.

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer

A new kind of hair care experience, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, is the hair dryer re-thought. Intelligent heat control, a balanced design, acoustic motor tuning and Air Multiplier™ technology all combine to solve the problems with existing hair dryers.

Features & Benefits:

  • Lightweight and balanced: The motor is housed in the handle, unlike all other hair dryers. This can reduce strain on the wrist.
  • Fast drying: The Dyson digital motor V9 creates a controlled, high-velocity airflow for fast hair drying.
  • Intelligent heat control for natural shine: Thermistor technology measures the air temperature 20 times per second and optimises heat output, never going above 100˚ to help protect hairs natural gloss and shine.
  • Precision speed and heat settings: Choose between three speed settings for airflow and four different heat settings for maximum control and styling.
  • Acoustically tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency of sound and is encased in a vibration reduction system.
  • Convenient magnetic attachments: The only hair dryer with magnetic attachments for easy fitting and rotation. Heat Shield technology keeps the surfaces of the attachments cool.
  • 2 year warranty: Each Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with a parts and labour guarantee for two years.

Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

PO BOX 2175

1800 239 766
