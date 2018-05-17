Dyson Airblade™ Wash & Dry - Now up to 39% Quieter

The new Dyson Airblade™ Wash+Dry hand dryer is available in Short, Tall and Wall variants. All Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers have HEPA filters that capture 99.95% of particles the size of bacteria (0. 3 microns) from the washroom air.

Dyson Airblade Wash+Dry hand dryer combines in a single touchless unit a tap, and a hand dryer that dries hands in 14 seconds with HEPA-filtered air. The multi-function design helps to save space in the washroom and reduces the problem of water dripping on the floor as users move from a handwashing area to a separate hand drying station.

Features & Benefits: