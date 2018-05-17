Dyson Airblade™ Wash & Dry - Now up to 39% Quieter
Last Updated on 17 May 2018
The new Dyson Airblade™ Wash+Dry hand dryer is available in Short, Tall and Wall variants. All Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers have HEPA filters that capture 99.95% of particles the size of bacteria (0. 3 microns) from the washroom air.
Overview
The new Dyson Airblade™ Wash+Dry hand dryer is available in Short, Tall and Wall variants. All Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers have HEPA filters that capture 99.95% of particles the size of bacteria (0. 3 microns) from the washroom air.
Dyson Airblade Wash+Dry hand dryer combines in a single touchless unit a tap, and a hand dryer that dries hands in 14 seconds with HEPA-filtered air. The multi-function design helps to save space in the washroom and reduces the problem of water dripping on the floor as users move from a handwashing area to a separate hand drying station.
Features & Benefits:
- Up to 39% quieter: Dyson engineers achieved the loudness reduction, compared to its predecessor, by re-tuning the Dyson digital motor V4, which powers all Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers. The re-tuned 1000W motor draws in less air overall, reducing the sound generated by turbulence, and air moving quickly through narrow spaces. Dyson engineers also optimised slot blade geometry, reducing the air apertures from 0.8mm to 0.55mm to maintain high air velocity at exit, despite the reduced volume of air passing through the machine.
- Lower CO2 emissions: The new Dyson Airblade Wash+Dry hand dryer produces 3.6g of CO2 per dry, compared to its predecessor’s 4g. Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers produce up to 79% less CO2 than paper towels and some other hand dryers.
- Uses 52% less water: The new Dyson Airblade Wash+Dry hand dryer’s flow is 1.9 l/min compared to its predecessor’s 4 l/min . The water only activates when a user’s hands are underneath.
- The new Dyson Airblade™ Wash+Dry hand dryer comes with a 5 year guarantee and is certified by Quiet Mark, tested and approved by The Noise Abatement Society.