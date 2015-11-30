Dust Masks for ventilation and safety

Wallboard Tools offer a range of dust masks that are designed for trade professionals who require a high level of personal protection from airborne hazards and chemical vapours that are commonly experienced in so many work environments.

The range includes the following products:

Dust Mask P2 with Valve WBT

Dust Masks P2 Australian Standard with valve 3pkt

Dust Masks P1 Australian Standard 3pkt

Dust Mask P1 WBT

Dust Mast Respirator P2 SafeCorp

Dust Mask Respirator Cartridge P2 SafeCorp

Dust Mask Respirator Filter P2 SafeCorp

Each mask offers high quality manufacturing and a combination of the following features:

Protection against dust and mist

Plastic exhalation valve for greater ventilation

Convenient and economical disposable mask

Double strap mask with aluminium nose clip

Certified to AS/NZS 1716

Heavy duty and twin filter

Quality seal, contour moulded

P2 Australian Standard

Suitable for SCP1085 Respirator Mask

For safety and ventilation, Wallboard Tools offer high quality dust masks certified to AS/NZS 1716, making them the ideal personal protection devices.