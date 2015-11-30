Dust Masks for ventilation and safety
Last Updated on 30 Nov 2015
Wallboard Tools offer a range of dust masks that are designed for trade professionals who require a high level of personal protection from airborne hazards and chemical vapours that are commonly experienced in so many work environments.
Overview
Wallboard Tools offer a range of dust masks that are designed for trade professionals who require a high level of personal protection from airborne hazards and chemical vapours that are commonly experienced in so many work environments.
The range includes the following products:
- Dust Mask P2 with Valve WBT
- Dust Masks P2 Australian Standard with valve 3pkt
- Dust Masks P1 Australian Standard 3pkt
- Dust Mask P1 WBT
- Dust Mast Respirator P2 SafeCorp
- Dust Mask Respirator Cartridge P2 SafeCorp
- Dust Mask Respirator Filter P2 SafeCorp
Each mask offers high quality manufacturing and a combination of the following features:
- Protection against dust and mist
- Plastic exhalation valve for greater ventilation
- Convenient and economical disposable mask
- Double strap mask with aluminium nose clip
- Certified to AS/NZS 1716
- Heavy duty and twin filter
- Quality seal, contour moulded
- P2 Australian Standard
- Suitable for SCP1085 Respirator Mask
For safety and ventilation, Wallboard Tools offer high quality dust masks certified to AS/NZS 1716, making them the ideal personal protection devices.