Dust Masks for ventilation and safety
Last Updated on 30 Nov 2015

Wallboard Tools offer a range of dust masks that are designed for trade professionals who require a high level of personal protection from airborne hazards and chemical vapours that are commonly experienced in so many work environments.

Description

The range includes the following products:

  • Dust Mask P2 with Valve WBT
  • Dust Masks P2 Australian Standard with valve 3pkt
  • Dust Masks P1 Australian Standard 3pkt
  • Dust Mask P1 WBT
  • Dust Mast Respirator P2 SafeCorp
  • Dust Mask Respirator Cartridge P2 SafeCorp
  • Dust Mask Respirator Filter P2 SafeCorp

Each mask offers high quality manufacturing and a combination of the following features:

  • Protection against dust and mist
  • Plastic exhalation valve for greater ventilation
  • Convenient and economical disposable mask
  • Double strap mask with aluminium nose clip
  • Certified to AS/NZS 1716
  • Heavy duty and twin filter
  • Quality seal, contour moulded
  • P2 Australian Standard
  • Suitable for SCP1085 Respirator Mask

For safety and ventilation, Wallboard Tools offer high quality dust masks certified to AS/NZS 1716, making them the ideal personal protection devices.

Contact
Display AddressBurleigh, QLD

30 Leda Dr

1300 653 177
