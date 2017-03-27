Duravit Sensowash Slim - the ultimate shower toilet seat

SensoWash® offers the most natural form of hygiene possible – cleansing with water. Duravit has now introduced a new addition to its range of shower-toilet seats. SensoWash® Slim offers all of the advantages of a shower-toilet seat and is the perfect entry-level item for those who value purism and simplicity.

The flat lid/seat combination is an innovation in form, giving the ensemble the appearance of a traditional, yet elegant toilet. The outstanding practicality and simplicity of operation also make SensoWash® Slim the ideal solution for public and semi-public areas.