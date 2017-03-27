Logo
Duravit Cape Cod Washbowl: Designed by Philippe Starck
27 Mar 2017

Attractive in its high grade porcelain finish, it features elegant, fine edges made possible by the innovative DuraCeram® material.

Overview
Description

Attractive in its high grade porcelain finish, it features elegant, fine edges that measure only 5 mm in thickness. Made possible by the innovative DuraCeram® material, its result provides outstanding elegance without compromising quality, robustness or ease of care.

The bowl is available in three different shapes: round, square and tri-oval, allowing individuality within the design of the bathroom. The round and square washbasins feature the tap platform on a raised dome inside the bowl.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Duravit Cape Cod Washbowl Technical Information

111.57 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLeichhardt, NSW

New South Wales Office 21-35 John Street

02 9509 0000
