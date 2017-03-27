Duravit Cape Cod Washbowl: Designed by Philippe Starck

Attractive in its high grade porcelain finish, it features elegant, fine edges that measure only 5 mm in thickness. Made possible by the innovative DuraCeram® material, its result provides outstanding elegance without compromising quality, robustness or ease of care.

The bowl is available in three different shapes: round, square and tri-oval, allowing individuality within the design of the bathroom. The round and square washbasins feature the tap platform on a raised dome inside the bowl.