Duratec Elements are a range of distinctive, robust mar-resistant textured finishes built to withstand the elements, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Duratec is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium

Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel



It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are that are:

Commercial

Residential

Non habitable

In locations greater than 10m from the high tide mark



Features:

Super Durable Polyester thermosetting Powder Coating

Alumi Shield™ warranty

- 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty

- 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty

- 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty - 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty Steel Shield™ warranty

- Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty

- 15 Year Steel Colour warranty

- Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty - 15 Year Steel Colour warranty Formulated to meet: AS 3715, AAMA 2603 and AAMA 2604

Extensive range of textured finishes, including:

- A Solid Collection of your favourite Colorbond® colours

- An Industrial Collection of on-trend, authentic industrial metallic looks with a distinctive textured finish



Benefits:

Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*

Excellent colour retention

Super durable hard wearing finish

Ideal for areas where additional mar-resistance is critical**

Potential for a reduction in visible damage in transport, fabrication, construction and service life

Textured pattern helps hide imperfections in substrates



The Dulux Duratec powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the range of Duratec Elements product brochures and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/duratec-elements/.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 and select option 2, or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

**The product is designed to reduce the visible mar and scuffing that can happen during transportation, fabrication, onsite during construction and service life when compared to smooth powder coat finishes.

- Colorbond® and the Colorbond® colour names are registered trademarks of Bluescope Steel Limited.