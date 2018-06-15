Duralloy are a range of subtle and neutral solid colours including the Colorbond® steel standard colour range, delivered with warranty grade advanced durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Duralloy is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium

Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel



It is ideal on most interior projects and some exterior projects that are:

Residential

Non habitable

In locations greater than 100m from the high tide mark



Features:

Durable polyester thermosetting powder coating

Alumi Shield™ warranty

– 10 year durability warranty

– 10 year chalk and colour fade warranty

Steel Shield™ warranty

– Up to 10 year corrosion warranty

– 10 year colour warranty

Formulated to meet: AS3715, AAMA 2603



Benefits:

Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*

Good colour retention

Durable hard wearing finish

Selected colours available with RapidCure™ Technology which enables a possible reduction in energy consumption through lower oven temperatures and/or faster line speeds



The Dulux Duralloy powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the Duralloy product brochure and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/duralloy

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

*Refer to warranty details for more information.