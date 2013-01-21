Logo
Duraflex Expansion and Deairation Systems from Automatic Heating

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2013

Duraflex Dirt and Air Separators are combined microbubble and sludge separators to provide continuous air and contaminant separation of water systems.

Overview
Description

Automatic Heating provides the Duraflex Expansion Systems for the effective expansion of HVAC systems and the Duraflex Dirt and Air Separators which are designed to deliver continuous air and contaminant separation of water systems.

Improve the operation of HVAC systems with Duraflex Expansion Systems

Duraflex Expansion Systems

  • Duraflex Forte expansion tanks are designed to work well in controlling smaller closed circuit systems
  • Duraflex Variomat is ideal for larger systems and provides precise pressure control and water makeup while providing outputs to BMS if required

Achieve continuous air and contaminant separation of water systems

Duraflex Dirt and Air Separators are combined microbubble and sludge separators which are designed to provide continuous air and contaminant separation of water systems.

  • By using correctly installed and maintained air and dirt separators, the problems arising from air and system sludge can be virtually eradicated
  • Less stress on equipment caused by sludge air bubbles results in lower maintenance costs
  • Apart from operational benefits, commissioning and setting up of the systems is likely to be far more consistent
  • Oxygen corrosion inhibitors have been widely used to control corrosion, but by deairation the root cause of corrosion, oxygen, is virtually eliminated

The Duraflex Expansion and Deairation Systems provide the ideal solution to your HVAC expansion and water contaminant separation requirements.

For more information please click here or fill out the contact form on the right.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Duraflex Forte Expansion Tanks

1.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Duraflex Ecotwin Air Dirt Separator Brochure

1.89 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEpping, VIC

67 Gateway Boulevard

03 9330 3300
