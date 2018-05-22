Logo
Rooftop outdoor tiles Central Ann St Brisbane
Product render of Outdure decking turf and tiles frame system
Detailed product image of outdoor turf tiles and decking
Exterior view of patio with outdoor tiles
External image of patio with outdoor tiles
Modern commercial rooftop featuring outdoor tiles

Outdure Exterior Tiles

Last Updated on 22 May 2018

The QwickBuild structural framing system has been developed as a highly stable, specialist solution for low height tile, decking & turf installations over waterproof membranes, natural ground, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers.

Overview
Description

Exterior Structural Tiles – Ideal for integration with Outdure’s QwickBuild System over membranes, concrete or natural ground

Mineral Tile Range – Exterior structural tiles for a minimal, modern aesthetic that lasts

Stone Inspire Tile Range – Exterior structural tiles with subtle tonal variation for a timeless finish

Selected with an emphasis on style, durability & easy maintenance, suitable for residential & commercial projects. The full body vitrified porcelain tiles have pigment through the entire thickness to protect against discolouring, fading & scratches. Ideal for high traffic zones, the tiles are structurally engineered with excellent rigidity for high resistance to breaking load & stress. All tiles have a commercial anti-slip rating of R11 / P4 with a soft edge that feels great underfoot, plus & resistant to frosts, chemicals & staining.

Whilst both ranges are structurally engineered, the tiles also disguise marks from day-to-day use, keeping the outdoor space timeless. To achieve a harmonious, modern aesthetic, the range of Mineral tiles have a more consistent, even finish. The elegant Stone Inspire range is characterised by a subtle tonal variation making each tile unique.

  • Dimensions (mm): 600x600x20(h)
  • Variation: V3 mod. – High
  • Slip rating: R11 / P4
  • Composition: Full Body
  • Vit. Porcelain Rect.
  • Finish: Rough Type: Exterior
  • Colours: Mist, Oasis, Haze, Ink

Installation Options:

QwickBuild System for Tiles

The QwickBuild structural framing system has been developed as a highly stable, specialist solution for low height tile, decking & turf installations over waterproof membranes, natural ground, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers. Installation is fast & efficient. Quick to install over existing cracked concrete pavers/tiled areas & easily repositioned & leveled. No adhesives, grouting or sealants required. Add QwickGrates for ventilation & access.

Outdure Deck Jack / Pedestal System

The range of height- adjustable, self-levelling deck jacks enables tiles to be easily replaced & for the membrane to be easily accessed. The process is simple, the jacks sit on the waterproof membrane or concrete & the tiles sit on the self-leveling heads. Acoustics pads are available to minimize noise transfer levels if required. If height is an issue, a combination of QwickBuild + pedestals is the best solution. Add QwickGrates for tile deck ventilation & access to services & the substrate.

Integrate with decking & turf to create the ultimate exterior space

Select from Outdure’s contemporary ranges of surfaces including UltraPlush Turf, ResortDeck high performance boards + premium hardwood decking timbers, or speak to a consultant about how other surfaces can be supported by QwickBuild. Outdure provide a customised design service for all projects including technical advice, concept designs, final structure drawings & installation details.

