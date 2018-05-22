Exterior Structural Tiles – Ideal for integration with Outdure’s QwickBuild System over membranes, concrete or natural ground

Mineral Tile Range – Exterior structural tiles for a minimal, modern aesthetic that lasts

Stone Inspire Tile Range – Exterior structural tiles with subtle tonal variation for a timeless finish

Selected with an emphasis on style, durability & easy maintenance, suitable for residential & commercial projects. The full body vitrified porcelain tiles have pigment through the entire thickness to protect against discolouring, fading & scratches. Ideal for high traffic zones, the tiles are structurally engineered with excellent rigidity for high resistance to breaking load & stress. All tiles have a commercial anti-slip rating of R11 / P4 with a soft edge that feels great underfoot, plus & resistant to frosts, chemicals & staining.

Whilst both ranges are structurally engineered, the tiles also disguise marks from day-to-day use, keeping the outdoor space timeless. To achieve a harmonious, modern aesthetic, the range of Mineral tiles have a more consistent, even finish. The elegant Stone Inspire range is characterised by a subtle tonal variation making each tile unique.

Dimensions (mm): 600x600x20(h)

Variation: V3 mod. – High

Slip rating: R11 / P4

Composition: Full Body

Vit. Porcelain Rect.

Finish: Rough Type: Exterior

Colours: Mist, Oasis, Haze, Ink



Installation Options:

QwickBuild System for Tiles

The QwickBuild structural framing system has been developed as a highly stable, specialist solution for low height tile, decking & turf installations over waterproof membranes, natural ground, concrete slabs & existing tiles or pavers. Installation is fast & efficient. Quick to install over existing cracked concrete pavers/tiled areas & easily repositioned & leveled. No adhesives, grouting or sealants required. Add QwickGrates for ventilation & access.

Outdure Deck Jack / Pedestal System

The range of height- adjustable, self-levelling deck jacks enables tiles to be easily replaced & for the membrane to be easily accessed. The process is simple, the jacks sit on the waterproof membrane or concrete & the tiles sit on the self-leveling heads. Acoustics pads are available to minimize noise transfer levels if required. If height is an issue, a combination of QwickBuild + pedestals is the best solution. Add QwickGrates for tile deck ventilation & access to services & the substrate.

Integrate with decking & turf to create the ultimate exterior space

Select from Outdure’s contemporary ranges of surfaces including UltraPlush Turf, ResortDeck high performance boards + premium hardwood decking timbers, or speak to a consultant about how other surfaces can be supported by QwickBuild. Outdure provide a customised design service for all projects including technical advice, concept designs, final structure drawings & installation details.