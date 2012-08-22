Dunlop commercial underlay provides exceptional durability & support for high-traffic areas

With a range of high performing commercial application underlays, Dunlop Commercial Underlays are easy to install and provide outstanding performance and comfort.

With frequent foot traffic, it’s important that commercial environments provide flooring that lasts. Dunlop Underlay is a market leader in the development of carpet and hard flooring underlay, having engineered a superior performance product for every commercial application that meets the required standard.



Advantage 3

is a 3mm rubber/cork acoustic underlay suitable for conventional and double bond applications. Designed to reduce impact sound reduction, Advantage 3 is suited for domestic and commercial applications. Dunlop Advantage 3 has been tested by the CSIRO to determine its impact sound performance and compliance with the standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC). Application: Dunlop Advantage 3 is recommended for use with solid and engineered timber, laminate and luxury vinyl planks.



Technics 5

is a 5mm twin scrim carpet underlay which provides excellent underfoot comfort, reduces noise and offers increased heat insulation. Its unique Textron® backing provides exceptional dimensional stability, making it ideal for contract carpet applications and natural floor coverings. It has been used in many major projects around the world including Hotel Le Meridien in Paris, Hotel Sheraton in Brussels and the Four Seasons Hotels worldwide. Applications: Hotels, Retail, Offices, Theatres, Government, Education, Healthcare, Public Spaces, Entertainment, Bars and Lounges, Restaurants and Conference Facilities.



Durafit 7

System was the first double-stick system for carpet and underlay when it was launched in the 1980s and is now the de facto standard for stick down systems. This 7mm crumb rubber is quick and easy to install and has been successfully used in thousands of contract installations around the world such as Changi Airport and the Marina Bay Sands Casino, both in Singapore. Applications: Hotels, Retail, Offices, Theatres, Government, Education, Healthcare, Public Spaces, Entertainment, Bars and Lounges, Restaurants and Conference Facilities.



Excellay 7

is tough and resilient enough to keep bouncing back under continual traffic loads. It is the best solution for conventional commercial installation environments and has been specially formulated to provide superior comfort underfoot and outstanding durability in high traffic areas. Applications: Hotels, Conference Facilities, Theatres, Restaurants, Bars and Lounges, Public Spaces, Entertainment and Places of Worship.



