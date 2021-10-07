Durable Waterproofing Solutions

Spray applied and totally seamless waterproofing solutions, a Rhino Linings waterproofing membrane totally eliminates potential weaknesses associated with other joined membrane products. Add to this the ability to bond to virtually any surface and the ability to transcend multiple substrates the possibilities are endless.

From box gutters and roofing to decking and ponds, from primary containment tanks to potable water storage, Rhino Linings has the solution.

Rhino Linings TUFF STUFF has been tested to AS/NZS4858:2004 “Wet Area Membranes” which certifies that this premium sprayed polyurethane membrane can be used in all waterproofing applications.

Further, because it has met with the “Wet Area Membrane” standards, a majority of New Zealand Councils have specified Rhino TUFF STUFF for use as a spray applied waterproof membrane.

Rhino Linings Waterproofing Applications: