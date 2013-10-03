Logo
Hard wearing with trusted ReCoila design, compact SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels.
Durable SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels

Last Updated on 03 Oct 2013

High quality imported steel and stainless steel Spring Rewind Reels.

Overview
Description

Premium SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels are designed from the highest quality imported steel and stainless steel hose reels.


Durable and compact, ReCoila’s SS Series is available in a diverse range of sizes and configuration options.


Ideal for food manufacturing and designed to be hygienically cleaned

  • Strong and reliable, constructed from 304 stainless steel for extra durability
  • Versatile and engineered for a range of different applications
  • Available in lengths up to 25 metres
  • Continuous performance to suit workshop applications including air, water, oil and grease
A robust wealth of industry knowledge and engineering, ReCoila Reels has been delivering a comprehensive range of hose, cord and cable reels for over thirty years.


Ensuring a premium product is delivered to you every time, ReCoila also offer a custom production service for designs specific to your application.

