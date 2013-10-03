Durable SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels

Premium SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels are designed from the highest quality imported steel and stainless steel hose reels.



Durable and compact, ReCoila’s SS Series is available in a diverse range of sizes and configuration options.



Ideal for food manufacturing and designed to be hygienically cleaned



Strong and reliable, constructed from 304 stainless steel for extra durability

Versatile and engineered for a range of different applications

Available in lengths up to 25 metres

Continuous performance to suit workshop applications including air, water, oil and grease

A robust wealth of industry knowledge and engineering, ReCoila Reels has been delivering a comprehensive range of hose, cord and cable reels for over thirty years.



Ensuring a premium product is delivered to you every time, ReCoila also offer a custom production service for designs specific to your application.