Durable SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels
Last Updated on 03 Oct 2013
High quality imported steel and stainless steel Spring Rewind Reels.
Overview
Description
Premium SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels are designed from the highest quality imported steel and stainless steel hose reels.
Durable and compact, ReCoila’s SS Series is available in a diverse range of sizes and configuration options.
Ideal for food manufacturing and designed to be hygienically cleaned
- Strong and reliable, constructed from 304 stainless steel for extra durability
- Versatile and engineered for a range of different applications
- Available in lengths up to 25 metres
- Continuous performance to suit workshop applications including air, water, oil and grease
Ensuring a premium product is delivered to you every time, ReCoila also offer a custom production service for designs specific to your application.