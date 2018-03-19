Duotour large-size revolving door

Duotour, in diameters up to 5400mm, is a revolving door designed for high flow applications that need additional space, such as shopping centres, hotels or heath care facilities.

In retail and hospitality applications, display material can be added into the door wings to create a custom-tailored and aesthetically pleasing entrance.

A choice of sliding or swing break-out doors can be added to the wings, so that during peak times, the function of the Duotour can be switched from the automatic revolving door setting to automatic sliding or swinging doors, ensuring maximum capacity and ease of movement. In some instances these doors can be used as an additional fire exit, subject to local authority approval.