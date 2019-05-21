Dulux Duratec Eternity powder coat range
Last Updated on 21 May 2019
Duratec Eternity are a range of beautiful decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.
Overview
Duratec is ideal for warranty grade applications over:
- Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium
- Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel
It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are that are:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Non habitable
- In locations greater than 10m from the high tide mark
Features:
- Super Durable Polyester thermosetting Powder Coating
- Alumi Shield™ warranty
– 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty
– 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty
- Steel Shield™ warranty
– Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty
– 15 Year Steel Colour warranty
- Formulated to meet: AS 3715, AAMA 2603 and AAMA 2604
- Extensive range of pearlescent finishes
Benefits:
- Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*
- Excellent colour retention
- Super durable hard wearing finish
- The Dulux Duratec powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions
To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited
To view the range of Duratec Eternity product brochures and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/duratec-eternity/.
Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 and select option 2, or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.