Duratec Eternity are a range of beautiful decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Duratec is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium

Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel



It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are that are:

Commercial

Residential

Non habitable

In locations greater than 10m from the high tide mark



Features:

Super Durable Polyester thermosetting Powder Coating

Alumi Shield™ warranty

– 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty

– 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty

– 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty – 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty Steel Shield™ warranty

– Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty

– 15 Year Steel Colour warranty

– Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty – 15 Year Steel Colour warranty Formulated to meet: AS 3715, AAMA 2603 and AAMA 2604

Extensive range of pearlescent finishes



Benefits:

Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*

Excellent colour retention

Super durable hard wearing finish

The Dulux Duratec powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions



To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited

To view the range of Duratec Eternity product brochures and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/duratec-eternity/.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 and select option 2, or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.