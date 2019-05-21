Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dulux Powder Coatings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Duratec Eternity powder coat range product colour swatches
Duratec Eternity powder coat range product colour swatches

Dulux Duratec Eternity powder coat range

Last Updated on 21 May 2019

Duratec Eternity are a range of beautiful decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Overview
Description

Duratec Eternity are a range of beautiful decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Duratec is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

  • Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium
  • Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel

It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are that are:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Non habitable
  • In locations greater than 10m from the high tide mark

Features:

  • Super Durable Polyester thermosetting Powder Coating
  • Alumi Shield™ warranty
    – 20 Year Aluminium Durability warranty
    – 15 Year Aluminium Colour warranty
  • Steel Shield™ warranty
    – Up to 10 Year Steel Corrosion warranty
    – 15 Year Steel Colour warranty
  • Formulated to meet: AS 3715, AAMA 2603 and AAMA 2604
  • Extensive range of pearlescent finishes

Benefits:

  • Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*
  • Excellent colour retention
  • Super durable hard wearing finish
  • The Dulux Duratec powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited

To view the range of Duratec Eternity product brochures and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/duratec-eternity/.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 and select option 2, or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dulux Powders Duratec Eternity Brochure

465.1 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

1 - 15 Pound Road West

13 24 99
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap