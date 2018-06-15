Logo
Dulux Powder Electro Product Image
Electro offers a unique anodised look that subtly changes in appearance with light conditions

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2018

Electro are a range of unique anodised look finishes, designed to subtly change in appearance as light conditions alter in the day, delivered with warranty grade advanced super durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Overview
Description

Electro is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

  • Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium
  • Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel

It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Non habitable
  • In locations greater than 10m from the high tide mark

Features:

  • Super Durable Polyester Thermosetting Powder Coating
  • Alumi Shield™ warranty
    – 20 year aluminium durability
    – 15 year aluminium colour warranty
  • Steel Shield™ warranty
    – Up to 10 year steel corrosion warranty
    – 15 Year colour warranty
  • Alternative colour range to anodising
  • Formulated to meet: AS 3715, AAMA 2603 and AAMA 2604

Benefits:

  • Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*
  • Excellent colour retention
  • Super durable finish
  • On trend anodised flat finish

The Dulux Electro powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the Electro product brochure and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/electro/

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

*Refer to warranty details for more information.

