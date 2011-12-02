Dulux AcraTex InfraCOOL Technology for Cooler Roof Surfaces
Last Updated on 02 Dec 2011
Dulux® AcraTex® InfraCOOL® technology reduces roof surface temperatures and reduces cooling costs.
Overview
Dulux InfraCOOL® Heat Reflective Coatings optimise the total solar reflection of a treated surface and create more sustainable structures. InfraCOOL® Technology means surfaces reflect both the visible or “coloured” light plus invisible infrared light which accounts for over 50% of the sun’s total light energy.
Sustainable cooling for commercial and residential facilities
The name behind InfraCOOL® is Dulux AcraTex, Australia’s leading ISO 9001 Quality System and ISO 14001 environmental accredited manufacturer of advanced coating systems.
- Reduced cooling costs: Less heat penetration means lower cooling costs. Comparative studies identify cooling energy savings of 20-40% are possible using cool roof technology
- Improved occupancy comfort: In non-air conditioned facilities such as workshops and warehousing, cool roofs translate immediately to cooler working and warehousing facilities, improving productivity and stability of stored goods
- Lowers carbon footprint: Less use of air conditioning reduces power consumption and associated greenhouse gasses which is good for the environment and for you
Cool Roofs reflect over 90% of sun's total energy
- Roof surfaces capture enormous amounts of the sun’s energy, Cool Roofs offer maximum cooling and energy efficiency
- Maximise reflection of both visible (colour) and invisible (infrared)
- Increase cooling efficiencies by reducing surface heat by 20-40°C
Dulux InfraCOOL® colours target the 50% of the sun’s invisible infrared radiation to keep surfaces cooler, even dark colours can be made cooler with InfraCOOL® technology.