Dulux AcraTex InfraCOOL Technology for Cooler Roof Surfaces

Dulux InfraCOOL® Heat Reflective Coatings optimise the total solar reflection of a treated surface and create more sustainable structures. InfraCOOL® Technology means surfaces reflect both the visible or “coloured” light plus invisible infrared light which accounts for over 50% of the sun’s total light energy.

Sustainable cooling for commercial and residential facilities

The name behind InfraCOOL® is Dulux AcraTex, Australia’s leading ISO 9001 Quality System and ISO 14001 environmental accredited manufacturer of advanced coating systems.

Reduced cooling costs: Less heat penetration means lower cooling costs. Comparative studies identify cooling energy savings of 20-40% are possible using cool roof technology

Improved occupancy comfort: In non-air conditioned facilities such as workshops and warehousing, cool roofs translate immediately to cooler working and warehousing facilities, improving productivity and stability of stored goods

Lowers carbon footprint: Less use of air conditioning reduces power consumption and associated greenhouse gasses which is good for the environment and for you

Cool Roofs reflect over 90% of sun's total energy

Roof surfaces capture enormous amounts of the sun’s energy, Cool Roofs offer maximum cooling and energy efficiency

Maximise reflection of both visible (colour) and invisible (infrared)

Increase cooling efficiencies by reducing surface heat by 20-40°C

Dulux InfraCOOL® colours target the 50% of the sun’s invisible infrared radiation to keep surfaces cooler, even dark colours can be made cooler with InfraCOOL® technology.