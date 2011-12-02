Logo
COOL ROOF InfraCOOL� Colours
Heat Reflective Coatings
Lessens Heat penetration
Reduces Cooling costs and lowers Carbon Footprint
COOL ROOF InfraCOOL� Colours
Heat Reflective Coatings
Lessens Heat penetration
Reduces Cooling costs and lowers Carbon Footprint

Dulux AcraTex InfraCOOL Technology for Cooler Roof Surfaces

Last Updated on 02 Dec 2011

Dulux® AcraTex® InfraCOOL® technology reduces roof surface temperatures and reduces cooling costs.

Overview
Description

Dulux InfraCOOL® Heat Reflective Coatings optimise the total solar reflection of a treated surface and create more sustainable structures. InfraCOOL® Technology means surfaces reflect both the visible or “coloured” light plus invisible infrared light which accounts for over 50% of the sun’s total light energy.

Sustainable cooling for commercial and residential facilities
The name behind InfraCOOL® is Dulux AcraTex, Australia’s leading ISO 9001 Quality System and ISO 14001 environmental accredited manufacturer of advanced coating systems.

  • Reduced cooling costs: Less heat penetration means lower cooling costs. Comparative studies identify cooling energy savings of 20-40% are possible using cool roof technology
  • Improved occupancy comfort: In non-air conditioned facilities such as workshops and warehousing, cool roofs translate immediately to cooler working and warehousing facilities, improving productivity and stability of stored goods
  • Lowers carbon footprint: Less use of air conditioning reduces power consumption and associated greenhouse gasses which is good for the environment and for you

Cool Roofs reflect over 90% of sun's total energy

  • Roof surfaces capture enormous amounts of the sun’s energy, Cool Roofs offer maximum cooling and energy efficiency
  • Maximise reflection of both visible (colour) and invisible (infrared)
  • Increase cooling efficiencies by reducing surface heat by 20-40°C

Dulux InfraCOOL® colours target the 50% of the sun’s invisible infrared radiation to keep surfaces cooler, even dark colours can be made cooler with InfraCOOL® technology.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Case Study: Visy Campbellfield Technology Centre

7.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Case Study: Classic Collisions Workshop

6.87 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dulux AcraTex InfraCOOL Commercial

852.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dulux AcraTex InfraCOOL Residential

1003.83 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeverley, SA

1-3 Jeanes St

08 8445 9655
