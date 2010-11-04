Logo
Drop Arm Awnings

Drop Arm Awnings for Sun Control and Shade from Pattons Awnings

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2010

Drop Arm Awnings for residential and commercial sun protection

Overview
Description
Pattons Awnings supply manual and motorised Drop Arm Awnings designed to provide sun protection and shading in commercial and residential applications.

Pattons are one of Australia's top specialists for design, manufacture and installation of custom made awnings, boat covers, theatrical supplies, ground cloths, blinds, upholstery, shade sails and waterproof sails.

The Drop Arm Awnings provide effective protection from solar an UV rays offering a stylish way to block out uncomfortable heat and glare.

Reduces Sunlight in Outdoor Living Areas
Drop Arm Awnings provide effective sun control and shading as well as these benefits:
  • Available in a range of aesthetically pleasing designs to match and enhance existing building architecture
  • A range of colours to match any colour scheme
  • Fitted for a specific space, occasion or taste
  • Significantly reduce heat for users and on structural components of buildings
  • Manual or motorised systems, allowing users to easily control their awning with just a click of a button
  • Maximum length is around 4 metres long by 2 metres deep
  • A variety of fabric choices to match individual tastes and requirements
The Pattons range of Drop Arm Awnings are highly versatile and can be customised to suit commercial buildings, offices, shop fronts retail sites, houses and townhouses.
Pattons Drop Arm Awnings Range

Contact
Kirribilli, NSW

80 McDougall St

02 9955 2563
