Drop Arm Awnings for Sun Control and Shade from Pattons Awnings

Reduces Sunlight in Outdoor Living Areas

Available in a range of aesthetically pleasing designs to match and enhance existing building architecture

A range of colours to match any colour scheme

Fitted for a specific space, occasion or taste

Significantly reduce heat for users and on structural components of buildings

Manual or motorised systems, allowing users to easily control their awning with just a click of a button

Maximum length is around 4 metres long by 2 metres deep

A variety of fabric choices to match individual tastes and requirements

Pattons Awnings supplydesigned toapplications.Pattons are one of Australia's top specialists for design, manufacture and installation of custom made awnings, boat covers, theatrical supplies, ground cloths, blinds, upholstery, shade sails and waterproof sails.The Drop Arm Awnings provide effective protection from solar an UV rays offering a stylish way to block out uncomfortable heat and glare.Drop Arm Awnings provide effective sun control and shading as well as these benefits:The Pattons range of Drop Arm Awnings are highly versatile and can be customised to suit commercial buildings, offices, shop fronts retail sites, houses and townhouses.