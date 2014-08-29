The range of Drinking Fountains from Furphy Foundry has been created to provide safe, clean and cost effective public drinking facilities that are ideal for use in public environments. Each unique design has its own set of customisable features, enabling the Furphy Foundry Drinking Fountains to be matched with other assets and integrated into public environments.

The Brunswick Drinking Fountain pairs a punch perforated, cylindrical column with stainless steel components

Internal modesty panel

Cast aluminium top collar and bottom base flange

Powder coat finish

Bolt down or rag bolt attachment

Manufactured from hot dipped galvanised mild-steel pipe, the Cascade Drinking Fountain comes in two unique formats - regular and wheelchair access

Powder coat finish

Stainless steel bowl and perforated top

Stainless steel bubbler

Optional side tap and dog bowl

Can be finished in an array or colouring options

The Foreshore Drinking Fountain is a signature Furphy Foundry product made from Full 316 stainless steel and finished with an electro polish

Durable product that has been built to last

Stainless steel bubbler

Bolt down or rag bolt attachment

Wheelchair accessibility

A classic column design, set in cast aluminium and finished off with high-quality stainless steel components, the London Drinking Fountain is a perfect addition to any public space environment.

Completely wheelchair accessible, the Sandford Drinking Fountain can be modified specifically to suit your project needs

Mild steel construction

Hot dip galvanised with a powder coat finish

Stainless steel bowl, perforated top ad bubbler

Wide range of colour options

Optional additional stainless steel accessories such as a side tap and dog bowl

Hand-made in Australia at the Furphy Foundry in Shepparton, each Drinking Fountain has been manufactured under strict quality guidelines based on a commitment developed over the past 150 years.

Furphy Foundry Drinking Fountains have been tried and tested throughout Australia in a range of applications with exceptional results. There are five core designs available to choose from.