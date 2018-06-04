Logo
Drinking Fountains, for a range best suit our environment and creating solution for all users to have accessibility
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2018

Britex Drinking Fountains are found all around Australia in Schools, Parks, Gyms, Offices, Universities and Public Spaces.

Britex Drinking Fountains are found all around Australia in Schools, Parks, Gyms, Offices, Universities and Public Spaces. Within our standard range of products are refrigerated and non-refrigerated models as well as drinking fountains compliant with requirements set out in AS1428 - suitable for disabled access.

The robust constructions and quality tapware used in our Drinking Fountains ensures they are highly resistant to vandalism and will provide reliable service for many years in a public setting.

Bundoora, VIC

Britex Place Mirra Court

1300 764 744
Taren Point, NSW

Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd

1300 764 744
