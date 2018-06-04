Drinking Fountains, for a range best suit our environment and creating solution for all users to have accessibility
Overview
Britex Drinking Fountains are found all around Australia in Schools, Parks, Gyms, Offices, Universities and Public Spaces. Within our standard range of products are refrigerated and non-refrigerated models as well as drinking fountains compliant with requirements set out in AS1428 - suitable for disabled access.
The robust constructions and quality tapware used in our Drinking Fountains ensures they are highly resistant to vandalism and will provide reliable service for many years in a public setting.
