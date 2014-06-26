Logo
Fibonacci Stone
Fibonacci Dove Grey Stone Terrazzo Stone Tile at 400 x 400mm
Detail of a sample of Fibonacci Stone Dove Grey terrazzo at 100x100mm
An arrangement of 4 Fibonacci Stone Done Grey Terrazzo Stone Tiles - each stone at 400x400mm
Dove Grey Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2014

​Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles Terrazzo Tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications.

Overview
Description

Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles Terrazzo Tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications as they possess a high slip resistance, require minimal ongoing maintenance and have a lifespan of over 30 years.

Fibonacci Stone’s unique Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are characterised by its tonal composition which features an array of neutral shades of white, grey, shell and browns

  • Sophisticated and adaptable floor finish
  • Manufactured from a unique blend of natural materials
  • Stone finish ideal for spanning areas requiring uniform colour and texture
  • Subtle variations in pattern and tone

Fibonacci Stone’s Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are purpose-made to provide flexible and reliable, hard surface solutions that meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements.

Fibonacci Stone Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are available in the following standard tile sizes:

  • 600x600x20mm
  • 400x400x15mm

Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles Terrazzo Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a floor finish that is suited to any interior scheme.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fibonacci Stone Dove Grey Honed Product Sheet

653.06 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

25/6 Nicole Close

1300 342 662
