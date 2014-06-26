Dove Grey Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles Terrazzo Tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications as they possess a high slip resistance, require minimal ongoing maintenance and have a lifespan of over 30 years.

Fibonacci Stone’s unique Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are characterised by its tonal composition which features an array of neutral shades of white, grey, shell and browns

Sophisticated and adaptable floor finish

Manufactured from a unique blend of natural materials

Stone finish ideal for spanning areas requiring uniform colour and texture

Subtle variations in pattern and tone

Fibonacci Stone’s Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are purpose-made to provide flexible and reliable, hard surface solutions that meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements.

Fibonacci Stone Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles are available in the following standard tile sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x400x15mm

Dove Grey Terrazzo Tiles Terrazzo Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a floor finish that is suited to any interior scheme.