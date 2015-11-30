From Doric, their latest addition to their range of comprehensive products is the Double Hung Window Restrictor. The DS259 is designed for window restriction and specifically for use on residential double hung windows.

An innovation, this device restricts both the top and bottom sashes from moving to a pre-determined distance.

The DS259 features the following:

A key operated removable body that can be easily removed and cleaned

Can be keyed alike to suit other Doric locking devices

Doesn’t interfere with the windows balance mechanisms

Simple installation process



The DS259 is available in two options- a complete kit for one window, or a bulk trade pack of up to 20 units.