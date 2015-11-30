Double Hung Window Restrictor DS259
Last Updated on 30 Nov 2015
From Doric, their latest addition to their range of comprehensive products is the Double Hung Window Restrictor.
Overview
From Doric, their latest addition to their range of comprehensive products is the Double Hung Window Restrictor. The DS259 is designed for window restriction and specifically for use on residential double hung windows.
An innovation, this device restricts both the top and bottom sashes from moving to a pre-determined distance.
The DS259 features the following:
- A key operated removable body that can be easily removed and cleaned
- Can be keyed alike to suit other Doric locking devices
- Doesn’t interfere with the windows balance mechanisms
- Simple installation process
The DS259 is available in two options- a complete kit for one window, or a bulk trade pack of up to 20 units.
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389