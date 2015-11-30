Logo
Detailed product image of double hung window restrictor
Double Hung Window Restrictor DS259

Last Updated on 30 Nov 2015

From Doric, their latest addition to their range of comprehensive products is the Double Hung Window Restrictor.

Overview
Description

From Doric, their latest addition to their range of comprehensive products is the Double Hung Window Restrictor. The DS259 is designed for window restriction and specifically for use on residential double hung windows.

An innovation, this device restricts both the top and bottom sashes from moving to a pre-determined distance.

The DS259 features the following:

  • A key operated removable body that can be easily removed and cleaned
  • Can be keyed alike to suit other Doric locking devices
  • Doesn’t interfere with the windows balance mechanisms
  • Simple installation process

The DS259 is available in two options- a complete kit for one window, or a bulk trade pack of up to 20 units.

