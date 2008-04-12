Double Glazed Venetian Blinds from Crown Doors International

Crown Doors International’s range of Double Glazed Venetians is completely sealed within 2 layers of toughened safety glass for superior protection against damage, solar control and virtually clean and maintenance free.



The Double Glazed Venetians does not require any cleaning or maintenance as no dust, dirt or contaminates can get into the sealed units making the blinds suitable for sterile environments such as hospitals and research laboratories. Fitted with removable magnetic control units, nurses and operating staff have total control of the venetian blinds, leaving it clean and sterile at all times.

Double Glazed Venetian Blinds offer performance and quality



The venetians blinds do not require any cleaning or maintenance as no dust, dirt or contaminates can get into the sealed units

The control for tilting, raising and lowering of the venetians is via a very strong magnet which is situated on the outside of the glass. Sliding the magnet up and down in the fixed guide will open and close, raise and lower the venetians

Crown Doors International can supply these venetian blinds without a fixed control on the glass, leaving the glass clean and free from any contaminates

Quality Tested Blinds

The Double Glaze Venetians have been tested by the Optometry and Vision Science at the University of New South Wales

Calculated using Windows 4.1 program developed by Windows & Daylighting Group at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory (NFRC / ASHRAE)

Test results have shown a maximum SHGC (solar heat gain coefficient) of 0.16



Double Glazed Venetians designed for a range of settings

Hospitals

Research laboratories

Nurseries

Food Preparation areas

Schools

Commercial buildings

Office Partition walls

Hotels

Other areas that require minimal maintenance and operating costs



Crown Doors International’s retro system will increase savings cost on energy bills by adapting the Double Glaze Venetian unit into the back section of an existing glaze panel to convert a single glaze panel to triple glaze with 2 air-gaps and Venetian blinds.