dormakaba pExtra PXP patented master key system
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2019
Overview
pExtra PXP is a highly secure mechanical key system with a unique sophisticated key profile. The diversity of the pExtra PXP key system allows options ranging from a simple keyed alike system operated through the one key to a specific grand master key system, where multiple levels of access can be introduced.
The pExtra PXP key system can be used in a variety of different applications such as building complexes, public offices, utilities or for your own private home. pExtra PXP can be used in both new fits and retrofits.
Available in a wide range of different lock types, for example mortice locks, rim locks, padlocks, furniture locks, cam locks and many more.
Pick resistant protection:
- Provided by an overlapping paracentric key profile and special pins.
Anti-drilling protection:
- Provided by additional steel safety elements in the cylinder.
Protection against the bumping method:
- A patented system by dormakaba using a centring pin (magnetic pin) has been proven to hinder opening cylinders by the bumping method. Even expert lock pickers have not been able to bump open a pExtra cylinder.
High security standard:
pExtra is certified to the following Australian Standards:
- AS4145.2 - Cylinder security Sc7
- AS4145.2 - Key security K8 (includes centering pin)