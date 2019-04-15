pExtra PXP is a highly secure mechanical key system with a unique sophisticated key profile. The diversity of the pExtra PXP key system allows options ranging from a simple keyed alike system operated through the one key to a specific grand master key system, where multiple levels of access can be introduced.

The pExtra PXP key system can be used in a variety of different applications such as building complexes, public offices, utilities or for your own private home. pExtra PXP can be used in both new fits and retrofits.

Available in a wide range of different lock types, for example mortice locks, rim locks, padlocks, furniture locks, cam locks and many more.

Pick resistant protection:

Provided by an overlapping paracentric key profile and special pins.



Anti-drilling protection:

Provided by additional steel safety elements in the cylinder.



Protection against the bumping method:

A patented system by dormakaba using a centring pin (magnetic pin) has been proven to hinder opening cylinders by the bumping method. Even expert lock pickers have not been able to bump open a pExtra cylinder.



High security standard:

pExtra is certified to the following Australian Standards: