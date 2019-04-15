Logo
Dormakaba Mechanical Key System Close Up
Dormakaba Mechanical Key System Detailed Pin Cylinder
Dormakaba Mechanical Key System Detail of Key
Dormakaba Mechanical Key System Key Detaill
Dormakaba Mechanical Key System Key Ring Detail
dormakaba pExtra PXP patented master key system

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2019

pExtra PXP is a highly secure mechanical key system with a unique sophisticated key profile. The diversity of the pExtra PXP key system allows options ranging from a simple keyed alike system operated through the one key to a specific grand master key system, where multiple levels of access.

Overview
Description

pExtra PXP is a highly secure mechanical key system with a unique sophisticated key profile. The diversity of the pExtra PXP key system allows options ranging from a simple keyed alike system operated through the one key to a specific grand master key system, where multiple levels of access can be introduced.

The pExtra PXP key system can be used in a variety of different applications such as building complexes, public offices, utilities or for your own private home. pExtra PXP can be used in both new fits and retrofits.

Available in a wide range of different lock types, for example mortice locks, rim locks, padlocks, furniture locks, cam locks and many more.

Pick resistant protection:

  • Provided by an overlapping paracentric key profile and special pins.

Anti-drilling protection:

  • Provided by additional steel safety elements in the cylinder.

Protection against the bumping method:

  • A patented system by dormakaba using a centring pin (magnetic pin) has been proven to hinder opening cylinders by the bumping method. Even expert lock pickers have not been able to bump open a pExtra cylinder.

High security standard:

pExtra is certified to the following Australian Standards:

  • AS4145.2 - Cylinder security Sc7
  • AS4145.2 - Key security K8 (includes centering pin)

