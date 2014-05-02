Dorf New Kip Mixers the Minimalist Design Tapware

The minimalist design and flat surfaces of the new Dorf Kip tapware range deliver a highly versatile style.

The Kep Mixer range for versatile style, affordable, reliable use and hygienic tap solutions

Minimalist design with clean lines and flat surfaces

Bath Shower Mixer available as separate body and trim kit for early rough in

Rub clean silicone aerators prevent build up of lime scale for clean, hygienic water

WELS 6 star rated Basin Mixer delivers increased water savings

WELS 5 star rated Sink Mixer with practical swivel outlet

Match with a variety of Dorf showers and accessories

Affordable, yet reliable throughout our rigorous testing procedures, the Dorf Kip range presents a durable solution for bathrooms in a variety of buildings.