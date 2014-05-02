Dorf New Kip Mixers the Minimalist Design Tapware

Logo
Versatile Style by Dorf, Kep Mixers
The minimalist design and flat surfaces of the new Dorf Kip tapware range deliver a versatile style, which is affordable yet reliable.

Overview
Description

The minimalist design and flat surfaces of the new Dorf Kip tapware range deliver a highly versatile style.

The Kep Mixer range for versatile style, affordable, reliable use and hygienic tap solutions

  • Minimalist design with clean lines and flat surfaces
  • Bath Shower Mixer available as separate body and trim kit for early rough in
  • Rub clean silicone aerators prevent build up of lime scale for clean, hygienic water
  • WELS 6 star rated Basin Mixer delivers increased water savings
  • WELS 5 star rated Sink Mixer with practical swivel outlet
  • Match with a variety of Dorf showers and accessories

Affordable, yet reliable throughout our rigorous testing procedures, the Dorf Kip range presents a durable solution for bathrooms in a variety of buildings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dorf Kip Mixers Brochure

697.96 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Unit 13 71A Milperra Rd

131 416
