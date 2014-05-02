Dorf New Kip Mixers the Minimalist Design Tapware
The minimalist design and flat surfaces of the new Dorf Kip tapware range deliver a highly versatile style.
The Kep Mixer range for versatile style, affordable, reliable use and hygienic tap solutions
- Minimalist design with clean lines and flat surfaces
- Bath Shower Mixer available as separate body and trim kit for early rough in
- Rub clean silicone aerators prevent build up of lime scale for clean, hygienic water
- WELS 6 star rated Basin Mixer delivers increased water savings
- WELS 5 star rated Sink Mixer with practical swivel outlet
- Match with a variety of Dorf showers and accessories
Affordable, yet reliable throughout our rigorous testing procedures, the Dorf Kip range presents a durable solution for bathrooms in a variety of buildings.