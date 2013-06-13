Door Hinge Safety Systems MK1B and MK1C from Fingersafe™

Exceptional hands and finger safety required for controlled protection in public facilities and in the home, Fingersafe™ eliminates injury from crushing and trapping in hinged closing and opening doors.



The MK1B for hinge pin side of doors is suitable for standard hinges up to parliament size and the MK1C is compatible for bi-fold, flush fit and standard aluminium frame doors.



Originally designed for the American Government, the MK1B effectively forms a protective seal over the hinge by fixing to the door frame and outside edge of door

Special models are available to cover larger hinges

Stocked lengths: 2032mm (6ft 8in)

Model MK1B is compatible for parliament (extended) hinges

Can be modified to accommodate wider openings up to 21.5cm (8.5in)

Ensuring safety solutions for the right application, MK1B is only necessary if the door does not open to a wall and there is an accessible gap wide enough to insert a small finger. If the pin side can be accessed then MK1B is required.



The MK1C features the MK1A module however is integrated with a unique fixing strip that reliably flattens the product against the door and consistently ejects fingers.



Constructed from hard wearing PVC-U and TPE (Thermo Plastic Elastomer) for incredible performance and properties including:

Fireproof

Weather resistance

UV resilient

Draft excluder capabilities

Smoke inhibitor

High performance strength with trusted reliability, Fingersafe™ MK1C is available in 2032mm (6ft 8in) length, for a full 12.5cm (5in) door opening.