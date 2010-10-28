Door Flush Pull Handles from Parisi Doorware

Magnetic Flush Pull Door Handles

This door handle comes in 3 types, each requiring 48mm diameter hole:

Recessed into each side (door thicknessfrom 35 to 65 mm)



Recessed with plane interior surface (doorthickness from 30 to 55 mm)



Recessed with interior knob (door thicnessfrom 30 to 55 mm)

Easily adapts to door thickness within 30-65mm

Easy grip contour design

Magnetically controlled movement

Parisi Doorware have introduced their magnetic flush pull handle ideal for wooden doors and shutters.This magnetic door flush pull handle has been designed with two internal magnets which enable the central hole to return automatically to its rest position.

These magnetic flush pull door handles have been designed to meet the following requirements:

Doors/shutters of various thicknesses (from 30 to 65 mm)

Mounted with adhesive or screws (595 and 598), or back to back (594)

Available in 8 finishes – classic, modern and PVD

Variable functionality with the “PatentKeyhole” of models 598 and 598 OV

Parisi offer flush pull door handles that are magnetic for easy use and adapt to many door thicknesses.