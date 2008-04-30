Door Closing Systems, Gate Closing Sytems and Repair Services from Door Closer Specialist
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2008
Door Closer Specialist provide services such as services and maintenance of doors and door and gate closing equipment from leading brands.
Overview
Description
Door Closer Specialist offer sales of Dorma Door Closers, Ryobi Door Closers, Geze, Lockwood, Novas, Assa Abloy, GCC Floor Closers, Sabre Esco and Elite.
Door Closer Repair Services
Maintenance services for the following:
To get the right advice on which door closing system to use for your commercial doors, and for self closing doors for swimming pool compliance, you need to talk to someone who knows about Door hardware, Doors, Door systems, Door repairs, Door servicing and Door fittings to find what are the best products available.
Leading Door Closer Brands
Door Closer Specialist stocks all the leading brands of Door Closers and know how they work.
Door Closer Specialist has a range of gate closing systems for swing gates and pedestrian gates such as the new DIREKT Gate Closers and Domestic Garden Gate Closers.
Door Closer Specialist provides sales with advice and repairs to all types of commercial doors, including Transom closers and floor mounted closers for pivoting doors to create a concealed look, hydraulic gate closing systems and slide arm architectural doors for all types of projects.
Door Closer Repair Services
Maintenance services for the following:
- Commercial Doors and Pivoting Doors
- Aluminium Doors and Glass Doors
- Gate Closers for Pedestrian Gates
- Self Closing Doors and Self Latching Doors for Swimming Pool Compliance
To get the right advice on which door closing system to use for your commercial doors, and for self closing doors for swimming pool compliance, you need to talk to someone who knows about Door hardware, Doors, Door systems, Door repairs, Door servicing and Door fittings to find what are the best products available.
Leading Door Closer Brands
Door Closer Specialist stocks all the leading brands of Door Closers and know how they work.
- Lockwood
- Assa Abloy
- Novas
- GCC
- Elite
- ESCO
- Geze Door Closers
- Ryobi Door Closers
- Dorma Door Control Products
Door Closer Specialist has a range of gate closing systems for swing gates and pedestrian gates such as the new DIREKT Gate Closers and Domestic Garden Gate Closers.
Door Closer Specialist provides sales with advice and repairs to all types of commercial doors, including Transom closers and floor mounted closers for pivoting doors to create a concealed look, hydraulic gate closing systems and slide arm architectural doors for all types of projects.