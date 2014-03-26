Domestic Home Elevators and Vertical Lifts by P. R. King & Sons
Last Updated on 26 Mar 2014
Elvoron home elevator lifts, the residential elevators created with your home in mind.
Overview
P. R. King & Sons in conjunction with Elvoron home elevators have created lift solutions for any commercial or residential need. Elvoron elevators are non invasive to install and manufactured to the highest standards.
Elvoron offer a wide range of home and commercial elevators to suit your specific need
- Energy efficiency, operating on a single phase power supply
- Optimisation of space, taking advantage of up to 70% of the shaft for the lift car
- Emergency equipment allowing passengers to exit the lift in the event of a power failure
- External and internal structures enable adaption to existing buildings
General Specifications for Elvoron elevators
- Nominal speed 0.3m/s
- Nominal load 385kg
- Minimum pit 150mm
- Maximum travel 12m
Elvoron elevators are home lifts developed using the latest technological innovations and built to technical specifications to guarantee both a long lifespan, as well as safe operation in normal and emergency situations.