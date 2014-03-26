Domestic Home Elevators and Vertical Lifts by P. R. King & Sons

P. R. King & Sons in conjunction with Elvoron home elevators have created lift solutions for any commercial or residential need. Elvoron elevators are non invasive to install and manufactured to the highest standards.

Elvoron offer a wide range of home and commercial elevators to suit your specific need

Energy efficiency, operating on a single phase power supply

Optimisation of space, taking advantage of up to 70% of the shaft for the lift car

Emergency equipment allowing passengers to exit the lift in the event of a power failure

External and internal structures enable adaption to existing buildings

General Specifications for Elvoron elevators

Nominal speed 0.3m/s

Nominal load 385kg

Minimum pit 150mm

Maximum travel 12m

Elvoron elevators are home lifts developed using the latest technological innovations and built to technical specifications to guarantee both a long lifespan, as well as safe operation in normal and emergency situations.