Dolphin Blue Taps

Dolphin Blue is the colourful name we've given to all our water-related washroom products and fittings, from intelligent infra-red taps and urinal flushes to elegantly recessed shower heads and cunningly concealed cistern frames.

Right across this extremely varied range, thoughtful design goes hand in hand with outstanding value for money. With Dolphin Blue, there's no need to splash out a fortune to achieve precisely the washroom you have in mind.

Touch-free taps eliminate cross-contamination; while adjustable flow rates deliver water and energy savings of up to 80% – easily achieving BREEAM targets.

In terms of aesthetics, too, Dolphin Blue looks equally good – offering countermounted, panel-mounted and behind-mirror tap options. Plus a choice of satin stainless steel, satin chrome, and polished brass finishes, as well as the full range of RAL powder-coated colours.As for long-term reliability, all Dolphin Blue products are made to perform day after day, year after year – with the reassurance of full factory warranty, and dedicated technical support.

One of Dolphin's key features here is the matching soap dispensers and taps that they offer.