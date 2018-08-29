Niio is a world-leading management, distribution and display platform for premium digital artworks. Established with the vision of enabling the market and spreading the experience of digital format art, Niio offers seamless accessibility to discover and experience the world’s finest moving image artworks, which can be displayed on any type of screen and managed from anywhere in the world.

Ideal for interior designers and place-makers, Niio’s innovative platform allows for the simple distribution of digital art instantly — from video, VR and AR installations, interactive pieces and more. Creating endless possibilities for digital artworks, Niio’s scalable service delivers new media artworks to single screens, multiple screens or on a large-scale façade.