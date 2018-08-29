Logo
Refik Anadol Wind of Boston artwork displayed digitally on LED screen
Global digital art access

Last Updated on 29 Aug 2018

Niio is a world-leading management, distribution and display platform for premium digital artworks.

Niio is a world-leading management, distribution and display platform for premium digital artworks. Established with the vision of enabling the market and spreading the experience of digital format art, Niio offers seamless accessibility to discover and experience the world’s finest moving image artworks, which can be displayed on any type of screen and managed from anywhere in the world.

Ideal for interior designers and place-makers, Niio’s innovative platform allows for the simple distribution of digital art instantly — from video, VR and AR installations, interactive pieces and more. Creating endless possibilities for digital artworks, Niio’s scalable service delivers new media artworks to single screens, multiple screens or on a large-scale façade.

Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 19, 19 Aero Road

(02) 9829 2189
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 2, Lot 5, 457 Tufnell Road

(07) 3667 8100
Display AddressHendon, SA

Adelaide Office 6-8 Florence St

(08) 8155 6700
Display AddressNunawading, VIC

Melbourne Office 360 Whitehorse Road

(03) 8878 9000
Display AddressBalcatta, WA

Perth Office 11/23 Gibberd Road

0497 977 717
