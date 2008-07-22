Display and Signage Solutions from Display Me
Display Me was founded to provide unique and useful promtional products to the Australian marketplace.Display Me offer a wide range of point of sale material for display and storage.
Display Light Boxes, Snap Frames, Poster Systems, Sign Holders, Brochure Holders
- A focus of Display Me is to convert great ideas into useful products, that not only look fantastic but give a real return to ones business
- Their products include a comprehensive array of display light boxes, snap frames, poster systems, sign holders, brochure holders, and much more
- Display Me also provide a sourcing arm made for customers who are looking for unique products to be made in China
Display Equipment and Signage Solutions
- Brochure Holders and Brochure Displays for counter, floor and wall
- Poster Displays including slide in, lockable waterproof, floor and pole systems
- Snap Frames with square or round corners, black or gold frame, double sided, and lockable water resistant frames
- Hospitality Promotional Displays
- Light Box Displays
- Sign Holders - swivel, angled, vertical, floor and multi sided sign holders
- Business Card Holders
- Document Holders
- Cigarette Bins
- Door Signs
- Suggestion Boxes for counter and wall
- Display Boards
- Frameless Displays
- Roll Up Banners
- White Boards
The Display range is continuously under review and they constantly seek to build on what they offer for promotions. Display Me offer friendly customer service complimented with the highest quality products and services, at extremely competitive prices.