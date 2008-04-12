Discrete Retractable and Pleated Insect Screens from Artilux

Artilux have over 20 years experience in the construction of high quality Retractable Flyscreens which have been specifically designed to blend seamlessly with their surroundings. These innovative screens deliver outstanding functionality and are available in a number of different designs with varying capabilities to suit your specific requirements.



Discrete designs deliver functionality and practicality

Screens can be recessed into flooring or rebated into timber frames

Ideal for retro fit and available in DIY kits

7 year warranty with minimal maintenance required

Artilux can create screens for up to eight metre openings

Effortlessly roll Retractable Screens away when not required

When not in use, the insect screen rolls into a cassette that blends seamlessly with windows and/or door frames. Artilux has developed the following three cassette sizes:

Slim Line: 36 mm cassette. Suited for windows, single doors and small openings

Bella Vista: 45 mm cassette. Suited for medium size openings, windows, French and bifold doors

Panorama: 55 mm cassette. Suited for larger bifold doors, sheltered verandas and patios

Prevent slamming with innovative soft closing mechanism

The Soft Closing Mechanism is a standard feature in all units which effectively reduces the speed at which the screen retracts when released.

Child friendly operation with reduced retraction speed

Exclusive top track and button system helps prevent mesh from dropping or blowing out in large openings

Available with the optional Patented Multi-Lock system

Functional and decorative Alfresco Retractable Pleated Screens

The unique Alfresco Pleated screening system offers functional and decorative protection against insects. With its discrete 20mm track, it is the ideal choice for screening all types of openings, especially those with narrow frames.



Innovative Track and Hook System is ideal for large openings

Exclusive top track and hook system prevents the mesh from dropping or blowing out in large openings.

Features patented tensioning system

Artilux screens are ideal for a range of doors including Bifold, French, Stacker and Sliding Doors

Artilux can also cater of a wide selection of window screen applications including Bifold, Casement, Awning and Hopper windows.

The range of Flycreens from Artilux is ideal for a range of applications including sheltered areas, patios, verandas, windows and doors. These impressive and elegant screens provide the ideal solution to your Flyscreen requirements.