Supplier Image
CASF Australia
Discover the new Corian® Ultraplane
Last Updated on 13 Aug 2018

The clean lines and elegant shallow surface of the Ultraplane offers a striking and luxurious alternative to a standard wall basin or floor pedestal – a sophisticated feature for any modern bathroom, powder room or washroom.

Overview
Description

The clean lines and elegant shallow surface of the Ultraplane offers a striking and luxurious alternative to a standard wall basin or floor pedestal – a sophisticated feature for any modern bathroom, powder room or washroom.

The Ultraplane has an 80-degree aspect ratio that allows the basin to angle from ground or wall. An integrated LED lighting system that allows the waterplane section to illuminate substantially elevates its design identity. Water spills from a small gap at the back of the vessel to emphasise the appealing design features of the basin for a visually and spatially neater and more seamless solution. All systems (like pipes and plumbing) are contained within the Ultraplane.

Features & Benefits:

  • Hygienic solid surface material
  • Design flexibility
  • Available in popular Corian ® Colours: Glacier White, Deep Nocturne, Carbon Concrete

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

32.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

210.07 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
