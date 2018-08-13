Discover the new Corian® Ultraplane

The clean lines and elegant shallow surface of the Ultraplane offers a striking and luxurious alternative to a standard wall basin or floor pedestal – a sophisticated feature for any modern bathroom, powder room or washroom.

The Ultraplane has an 80-degree aspect ratio that allows the basin to angle from ground or wall. An integrated LED lighting system that allows the waterplane section to illuminate substantially elevates its design identity. Water spills from a small gap at the back of the vessel to emphasise the appealing design features of the basin for a visually and spatially neater and more seamless solution. All systems (like pipes and plumbing) are contained within the Ultraplane.

Features & Benefits: