Digital Signage Software from Just Digital Signage
Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013
JDS provide a range of software solutions for networked digital signage, allowing you to update content and messages to specific locations at specific times.
Overview
Description
JDS provide a range of software solutions for networked digital signage, allowing you to update content and messages to specific locations at specific times.
Update digital signage information quickly
DC Media software allows you to create media-rich digital signage displays using a Wondows based user interface. A user friendly program means you can create professional looking displays easily and without undergoing a lengthy learning process.
The software includes:
Signagelive allows you to deliver rich media to virtually any device from any browser with an internet connection. Signagelive provides affordable messaging solutions across industries and applications.
Update digital signage information quickly
- Respond quickly to changing campaigns and reduce lead times for new campaigns
- Schedule different content for advertising throughout the day, week or month
- Create dynamic graphic advertising to draw in new customer and reinforce brand loyalty to existing customers
- Reduce printing costs
DC Media software allows you to create media-rich digital signage displays using a Wondows based user interface. A user friendly program means you can create professional looking displays easily and without undergoing a lengthy learning process.
The software includes:
- Digital Sign Creator – Combine images, shapes, tables, audit, text and external data to create digital signage content for a variety of zone sizes and shapes
- Scheduler – Comprehensive multimedia management and playlist creation with content and playlist distribution via a host of network configurations including broadband and satellite
- Player – Content previewing
Signagelive allows you to deliver rich media to virtually any device from any browser with an internet connection. Signagelive provides affordable messaging solutions across industries and applications.
- Compatible with PC’s, Android, Mac and Linux
- Cloud based meaning all you need is a display, media player and an internet connection
- Automated content including news, sports, weather and entertainment are available, meaning you don’t have to spend the time and money on having an agency create for you