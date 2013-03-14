Digital Signage Software from Just Digital Signage

Update digital signage information quickly

Respond quickly to changing campaigns and reduce lead times for new campaigns

Schedule different content for advertising throughout the day, week or month

Create dynamic graphic advertising to draw in new customer and reinforce brand loyalty to existing customers

Reduce printing costs

Digital Signage Networked Software

Digital Sign Creator – Combine images, shapes, tables, audit, text and external data to create digital signage content for a variety of zone sizes and shapes

– Combine images, shapes, tables, audit, text and external data to create digital signage content for a variety of zone sizes and shapes Scheduler – Comprehensive multimedia management and playlist creation with content and playlist distribution via a host of network configurations including broadband and satellite

– Comprehensive multimedia management and playlist creation with content and playlist distribution via a host of network configurations including broadband and satellite Player – Content previewing

Cloud Based Digital

Compatible with PC’s, Android, Mac and Linux

Cloud based meaning all you need is a display, media player and an internet connection

Automated content including news, sports, weather and entertainment are available, meaning you don’t have to spend the time and money on having an agency create for you

JDS provide a range of software solutions for networked digital signage, allowing you to update content and messages to specific locations at specific times.software allows you to create media-rich digital signage displays using a Wondows based user interface. A user friendly program means you can create professional looking displays easily and without undergoing a lengthy learning process.The software includes:allows you to deliver rich media to virtually any device from any browser with an internet connection.provides affordable messaging solutions across industries and applications.