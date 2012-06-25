Digital Print Media, Sign Vinyls, Heat Transfer Materials and Sign Sheets & Accessories from National Sign Systems
Overview
National Sign Systems is a long-established wholesale supplier Australia-wide to the signage, printing and related industries.
As well as National Sign Systems extensive range of portable signage and display equipment, we distribute a wide range of consumables to our local customers. This includes Sign Vinyls and Digital Print Media from leading brands such as Avery, Metamark and Arlon.
National Sign Systems range of sign substrates includes Aluminium Composite panels and Corflutes and also supply a wide range of accessories to assist our customers with their sign-making.
Range of Products include:
- Digital Print Media
- Sign Vinyls for computer-cutting
- Heat Transfer Materials
- Aluminium Composite panels
- Corflute sheets
- Sign-making Accessories
- A-Frames
- Footpath Signs
- Cafe Barriers
- Sign Frames, Display Stands & Snap Frames
- Sign Spikes
- Printed Flags & Fabric Banners
- Teardrop & Feather Flags
- Bowhead Flags
- Fabric Frames
- Pop-Up Fabric Walls
- Retractable Banner Stands
- Banner & Flag Stands
National Sign Systems also stock many different types of specialty vinyls (such as One Way Vision perforated window films, Carbon Fibre, Metallic and Reflective Films) and the premium Italian-made Siser range of Heat Transfer Materials.