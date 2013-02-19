Digital Directory Boards for Tenant Listings from Just Digital Signage

Just Digital Signage provide Cloud based software solutions which allow you to update large format LCD directory screens from any computer or tablet with an Internet connection.



Update information quickly with digital directory boards

With the use of DigitalDirectoryBoards.com you can update one or multiple tenant directory boards by simply logging in online with your secure username and password. There is no limit to the number of LCD screens or users you can have.

Any size of screens to suit any budget makes DigitalDirectoryBoards.com a cost effective option

Update a building lobby with stylish electronic directory boards

Give a lobby or reception area a modern look

Digital directory boards make the updating of tenant listings quick and simple, saving you time and money

Keep the look and format of the directory up to date with modern styling

Display weather and custom messages to inform tenants and visitors

With over 25 years experience in digital signage, JDS can provide the ideal solution for you.