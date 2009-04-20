Diesel Generators with Extended Fuel Cell by Active Power Management from Active Air Rentals

Silenced Generators

Active Power Management’s 200 KVA Diesel Generators are one of the quietest generators available in its class. With its intelligent system of insulation these generator rentals are well suited for the special event industry.



Industrial Diesel Generators

These portable generators are also fitted with an extended internal diesel fuel tank which increases its run time from 12 hours to 26 Hours at 75% load. This increased run time makes these diesel generators ideal for industrial and commercial hire applications that require minimal maintenance.



Active Power Management’s Hire Fleet of Diesel Generators are also capable of being fitted with external fuel tanks allowing the mobile generators to run non stop for long periods of time. This makes great portable generators for unmanned and remote hire sites.





Features of

200 KVA Mobile Diesel Generators



200 KVA Generating 280 AMPS Three Phase Power

Silenced for Event Hire Industry

Extended Internal Fuel Tank for 24 Hour Run Time

Reliable and Trusted brand of Generator

Regularly Cleaned and Maintained

Easily fitted with External Fuel Tank

Applications of Generator Rentals from Active Power Management

