Diesel Generators with Extended Fuel Cell by Active Power Management from Active Air Rentals
Last Updated on 20 Apr 2009
Diesel Generators with an added fuel cell are power generators used for hire, special events or on standby for power shortages.
Overview
Description
Silenced Generators
Active Power Management’s 200 KVA Diesel Generators are one of the quietest generators available in its class. With its intelligent system of insulation these generator rentals are well suited for the special event industry.
Industrial Diesel Generators
These portable generators are also fitted with an extended internal diesel fuel tank which increases its run time from 12 hours to 26 Hours at 75% load. This increased run time makes these diesel generators ideal for industrial and commercial hire applications that require minimal maintenance.
Active Power Management’s Hire Fleet of Diesel Generators are also capable of being fitted with external fuel tanks allowing the mobile generators to run non stop for long periods of time. This makes great portable generators for unmanned and remote hire sites.
Features of 200 KVA Mobile Diesel Generators
Active Power Management’s 200 KVA Diesel Generators are one of the quietest generators available in its class. With its intelligent system of insulation these generator rentals are well suited for the special event industry.
Industrial Diesel Generators
These portable generators are also fitted with an extended internal diesel fuel tank which increases its run time from 12 hours to 26 Hours at 75% load. This increased run time makes these diesel generators ideal for industrial and commercial hire applications that require minimal maintenance.
Active Power Management’s Hire Fleet of Diesel Generators are also capable of being fitted with external fuel tanks allowing the mobile generators to run non stop for long periods of time. This makes great portable generators for unmanned and remote hire sites.
Features of 200 KVA Mobile Diesel Generators
- 200 KVA Generating 280 AMPS Three Phase Power
- Silenced for Event Hire Industry
- Extended Internal Fuel Tank for 24 Hour Run Time
- Reliable and Trusted brand of Generator
- Regularly Cleaned and Maintained
- Easily fitted with External Fuel Tank
- Special Events: Weddings, Sporting Events, Corporate Functions
- Constructions Sites
- Power Grid Shortages
- Standby for maintenance of existing diesel generator sets