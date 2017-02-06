Designer fireplace with 360 degree rotation - Bordelet Tatiana 997

From wherever your French, handmade Bordelet Tatiana 997 suspended fireplace is residing, it will cause a stir of desire that others will crave with its 180 degree viewing area and 360 degree pivot rotation option.

Handmade in South of France, the Bordelet Tatiana 997 hanging wood fire is made from hand shaped and spun steel, making this artisan engineered fireplace highly sort after amongst designers and architects alike. Any hanging wood fireplace will create drama and ambiance, but the Bordelet Tatiana 997 has an ambitious je ne sais quoi (quality that cannot be described) that you too can attain.

Sculpt is proud to be the sole provider of JC Bordelet fireplaces within Australia and New Zealand.