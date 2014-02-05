Logo
Designer Washroom Cubicles for Commercial and Corporate Applications
Last Updated on 05 Feb 2014

The Flo-Line system from Kyissa is a washroom cubicle system that has been designed to offer business the highest standards.

Overview
Description

The Flo-Line system from Kyissa is a washroom cubicle system that has been designed to offer business the highest standards in durability, privacy and modern, attractive designs.

Easy cleaning corporate and commercial washroom cubicles

  • Privacy: A profiled aluminium extruded frontal blade shields gaps between walls and panels, offering your employees and clients complete privacy
  • Better Company Image: Reliable performance and attractive designs show that your business cares about providing comfortable conveniences
  • Durability: Quality manufacturing materials and methods produce sturdy and durable washroom cubicles
  • Easy Cleaning: Easy-to-clean surfaces makes Floline cleaning and maintenance quick and simple

Flo-Line’s panel variation, cubicle features and affordable cost saw it chosen as the cubicle system for over 700 washrooms at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Custom made washroom cubicles

  • Custom Made: Available in standard dimensions, or custom made to your specifications
  • Wide range: Large variety of decorative finishes easily adapt to your building's décor
  • Choice: Choose your panel colour and metal finishes, e.g. powder coating or anodised aluminium
  • Easy Installation: Floline cubicle systems include easy-to-follow installation instructions, or Kyissa can arrange to install them for you
  • Economical: Half the cost of comparable imported cubicle designs

For over 20 years, Kyissa has been providing reliable, high quality washrooms across Australia.

Contact
Display AddressVIC

28-30 Permas Way

03 8366 1900
