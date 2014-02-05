Designer Washroom Cubicles for Commercial and Corporate Applications

The Flo-Line system from Kyissa is a washroom cubicle system that has been designed to offer business the highest standards in durability, privacy and modern, attractive designs.

Easy cleaning corporate and commercial washroom cubicles

Privacy: A profiled aluminium extruded frontal blade shields gaps between walls and panels, offering your employees and clients complete privacy

Flo-Line’s panel variation, cubicle features and affordable cost saw it chosen as the cubicle system for over 700 washrooms at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Custom made washroom cubicles

Custom Made: Available in standard dimensions, or custom made to your specifications

For over 20 years, Kyissa has been providing reliable, high quality washrooms across Australia.