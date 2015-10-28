Designer Block- For the winning edge
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2015
Overview
National Masonry offer the Designer Block range, the leader in decorative masonry blocks. The Blocks are available in nine contemporary colours and each can be customised with various finishes.
Smooth face
- A finely textured finish
Shot Blast
- This process subtly exposes the aggregates, producing a weathered sawn stone like finish
Honed Face
- A matt exposed aggregate finish
Polished Face
- A polished face enriches the colour of the aggregates
Split Face
- Split face produces a bold, textured exposed aggregate finish
The designer block range offers outstanding thermal and acoustic properties which are made of fire, weather, and termite resistant materials. Whether large or small, national masonry’s range of decorative blocks will give your next project the winning edge.
Contact
62 Industrial Avenue Wacol(07) 3271 9292
663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters(07) 5552 3300
6 David Muir Street Slade Point(07) 4955 1155
Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park(03) 9361 6400