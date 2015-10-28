Designer Block- For the winning edge

National Masonry offer the Designer Block range, the leader in decorative masonry blocks. The Blocks are available in nine contemporary colours and each can be customised with various finishes.

Smooth face

A finely textured finish

Shot Blast

This process subtly exposes the aggregates, producing a weathered sawn stone like finish

Honed Face

A matt exposed aggregate finish

Polished Face

A polished face enriches the colour of the aggregates

Split Face

Split face produces a bold, textured exposed aggregate finish

The designer block range offers outstanding thermal and acoustic properties which are made of fire, weather, and termite resistant materials. Whether large or small, national masonry’s range of decorative blocks will give your next project the winning edge.