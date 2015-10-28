Logo
Designer Block- For the winning edge
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2015

National Masonry offer the Designer Block range, the leader in decorative masonry blocks.

National Masonry offer the Designer Block range, the leader in decorative masonry blocks. The Blocks are available in nine contemporary colours and each can be customised with various finishes.

Smooth face

  • A finely textured finish

Shot Blast

  • This process subtly exposes the aggregates, producing a weathered sawn stone like finish

Honed Face

  • A matt exposed aggregate finish

Polished Face

  • A polished face enriches the colour of the aggregates

Split Face

  • Split face produces a bold, textured exposed aggregate finish

The designer block range offers outstanding thermal and acoustic properties which are made of fire, weather, and termite resistant materials. Whether large or small, national masonry’s range of decorative blocks will give your next project the winning edge.

Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

62 Industrial Avenue Wacol

(07) 3271 9292
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters

(07) 5552 3300
Display AddressMackay, QLD

6 David Muir Street Slade Point

(07) 4955 1155
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park

(03) 9361 6400
